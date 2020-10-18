VolQuest - BREAKING: Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Vol D-Line coach after four games

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has quickly moved on from defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Brumbaugh. Sources tell Volquest that the first year Vols assistant was relieved of his duties on Sunday following Tennessee's 34-7 loss to Kentucky.

Brumbaugh was hired this off-season after Tennessee failed to renew the contract of former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker. Tennessee's defensive line coach drew very little praise during fall camp and hadn't lived up to Pruitt's expectations during the first four games of the 2020 season. As recently as yesterday, Tennessee showed solid play early but faded in the second half as Kentucky gashed Tennessee on the ground.

Brumbaugh signed a 2-year contract with a salary of $650,000 over both years of his deal. That deal was set to run through January of 2022.

The buyout for Brumbaugh is the remaining base salary which would be mitigated by any potential salary they would make at a new job.

Brumbaugh made $175,000 at Colorado in 2019, but his salary was set to jump to $450,000 in his second year with the Buffaloes before he made the move to Knoxville.

He was a member of Mel Tucker's staff the last season and he has held the same title at his last three stops having been named co-defensive coordinator at both Maryland and with the Buffs before coming to Knoxville.