Tennessee offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy had high hopes after becoming a graduate transfer from Alabama this summer. After just one game where Kennedy showed promise as Tennessee's starting center, Kennedy's hopes were dashed Tuesday on the practice field after suffering a knee injury.

Sources tell Volquest that Kennedy is expected to miss the remainder of the season, which will likely push Ryan Johnson back to center. At guard, Tennessee's options are Jerome Carvin, Chance Hall and K'Rojhn Calbert.

A Tennessee spokesman tells Volquest that head coach Jeremy Pruitt is expected to address the redshirt junior's status following practice.

Kennedy has dealt with injuries before. He suffered a broken leg while at Alabama in 2017 during practice, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season. Looking for a fresh start, both he and fellow Crimson Tide offensive lineman Dallas Warmack chose to leave Tuscaloosa. Warmack ended up at Oregon with former Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal, while Kennedy chose Tennessee over Auburn after the SEC voted to change its transfer rules for graduates following the SEC spring meetings in Destin.

"First off it was my degree," Kennedy said in early August. "Sports psychology is a big thing for me. I also know it was a great opportunity to come here and play football. "

Kennedy has one year of eligibility remaining after this season.



