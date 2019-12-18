BREAKING: Kevin Sherrer proves key as Reginald Perry details commitment
Fairfield, Alabama defensive lineman Reginald Perry has been leaning to Tennessee for quite sometime. He fell in love with the staff and the place, but when did he know exactly that Rocky Top was home?
"I knew at the UAB game," Perry told Volquest. "The atmosphere and the fans set Tennessee apart for me. When I went back up for my official, it was the same way and just drove home my decision."
Perry made it official Wednesday, inking with the Vols over Georgia Tech on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Another big factor in Perry's recruitment was the relationship he has built with linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer.
"That was big," Perry said. "He's like a father figure. He calls me all the time to check on me and makes sure I'm doing my work. Our relationship has grown a lot."
And during his official, the versatile lineman got to see exactly how the program has become a family.
"The coaches brought their wives and the players and everyone was talking to me," Perry said. "It was just like a family and I liked that a lot."
At 6-foot-6 and now 301 pounds, Perry is the type of big man that gives the Vols options. He could play on either side of the ball, but prefers defense.
"I'm an athlete because I can play anywhere on the field," Perry said. "That's what Tennessee has told me that they like. I want to play defense, but I don't really care. They have talked to me about being a three-technique."
And when he told Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the second-year Vol head coach was more than pleased to have this big Bama baller coming to Knoxville.
"He was ecstatic," Perry said about Pruitt's reaction. "He told me that he was going to push me and get the most out of me. Just said he was happy that I was going to be a part of the program."
Tennessee's team also did a nice job of peer recruiting Perry.
"I talk to Blake (Ja'Quain Blakely) a lot," Perry said. "When I came up for the UAB game, we just hit it off and we have become close. I have talked to some of the other guys are as well."
And in the end, the decision was made easier by the fact that his family was at peace and pumped for him to wear orange.
"My family really felt comfortable with Tennessee," Perry said. "My mom liked how the academics were set up. She was excited about my decision."