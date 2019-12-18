Fairfield, Alabama defensive lineman Reginald Perry has been leaning to Tennessee for quite sometime. He fell in love with the staff and the place, but when did he know exactly that Rocky Top was home?

"I knew at the UAB game," Perry told Volquest. "The atmosphere and the fans set Tennessee apart for me. When I went back up for my official, it was the same way and just drove home my decision."

Perry made it official Wednesday, inking with the Vols over Georgia Tech on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Another big factor in Perry's recruitment was the relationship he has built with linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer.

"That was big," Perry said. "He's like a father figure. He calls me all the time to check on me and makes sure I'm doing my work. Our relationship has grown a lot."

And during his official, the versatile lineman got to see exactly how the program has become a family.

"The coaches brought their wives and the players and everyone was talking to me," Perry said. "It was just like a family and I liked that a lot."

At 6-foot-6 and now 301 pounds, Perry is the type of big man that gives the Vols options. He could play on either side of the ball, but prefers defense.

"I'm an athlete because I can play anywhere on the field," Perry said. "That's what Tennessee has told me that they like. I want to play defense, but I don't really care. They have talked to me about being a three-technique."