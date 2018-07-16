Nashville, Tennessee defensive tackle Elijah Simmons has felt good about Tennessee since he earned an offer during camp last month. He's taken his time and not rushed his decision and finally on Monday felt like the time was right to let everyone know he was a Vol.

"I had some conversations with my family and a few friends, I talked to God about it and prayed about it and that's where I felt I'm supposed to be," Simmons said recapping his decision.

So what made Tennessee the right fit? There was a combination of variables, but the staff made sure he knew that he was needed to help anchor the Vol defensive line.

"I chose Tennessee because I created great relationships with the coaches and mainly the defensive line coach," Simmons said. "They stayed in contact with me and made sure everything was going well and I really liked that. Coach (Tracy) Rocker is an easy going dude and he likes to stay in contact with his players."

Rocker, a former Outland Trophy winner, knows a few things about playing at a high level from the trenches. Tennessee doesn't currently have a true nose tackle, but that all changes with Simmons. He's explosive and powerful. This is a kid that started high school benching less than 150 pounds and currently pushes 410 pounds. Clearly he’s very strong and he’s also very competitive.

"He told me that he likes me at nose guard," Simmons said. "He thinks I can be beneficial to the defensive line. They liked the way I competed at camp. They don't have a player like me and there are a lot of players out there that have more stars or a better ranking, but they chose me. I guess that tells me a lot and they don't just got by rankings. They go by heart and how you play."