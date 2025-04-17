NCAA approves rule change in attempt to curb fake injuries

Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (24) stays down after a play during the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 16, 2021. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The NCAA has approved a rule change in an attempt to limit teams faking injuries in order to obtain an advantage. The new rule states that if medical personnel enters the field to check on an injured player after the ball has been spotted for the next play, the team will be charged with a timeout. If that team does not have any timeouts remaining, it will be assessed a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty. The change will go into effect this upcoming season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

How this impacts Tennessee

This rule may help Tennessee's high-tempo offense. Opponents of the Vols have been accused of faking injuries to slow down Tennessee's offense. After big gains or a high number of plays ran within a short period of time, people have noted opponents going down to stop the momentum and gain a free timeout to catch their breath and reevaluate. There have even been times when it appears coaches on the sideline have indicated to a player to take a fall to enact the break in the game and to pause the Vols' drive.

With the new rule change, teams will have a very quick turnaround before a timeout will be enforced. If a player is on the ground shortly after a play ends and medical personnel makes it onto the field before the ball is spotted, no timeout will be enforced and it'll be a break in the action. However, in a situation where a player goes down late, it'll cost the opponent a timeout or penalty.

Could it hurt Tennessee

Tennessee has also been accused of faking injuries throughout Josh Heupel's tenure. The most common spot where the Vols are accused wouldn't be impacted by the rule change, though. That's because the tactic is allegedly employed after point-after attempts following Tennessee touchdown drives. When the Vols are quick to score, not letting their defense get rested after getting off the field, people have noted linemen going down with injuries following the extra-point kick. After a delay, Heupel typically walks onto the field to check on the player before action resumes. With the way the rule is written, the ball won't be placed for the ensuing play at this point, though. That means, any injury on an extra-point within a reasonable time following the conclusion of the play won't cost a timeout or penalty.

Other NCAA rule changes