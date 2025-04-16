Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter to transfer

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Tennessee defensive back is the third Vols player to transfer, joining former quarterback Nico Iamaleava and wide receiver Dayton Sneed .

Slaughter arrived at Tennessee in 2022. He was a three-star prospect out of Southaven High School in Mississippi, picking the Vols over Kentucky, Ole Miss, Memphis and others.

Slaughter, who played safety, appeared in 23 games over the last two seasons. He played in 13 games as a freshman last season and 10 games during Tennessee’s run to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Slaughter combined for six tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and one interception over the last two seasons.

The Vols, who wrapped up spring practices last week, return veteran safety Andre Turrentine and Jakobe Thomas.