Inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer is heading to the NFL. Sherrer is joining Joe Judge as a part of the new coaching staff with the New York Giants. Sherrer and Judge worked together at Alabama in 2010-2011.

Sherrer came to Tennessee from Georgia where he was hired as Jeremy Pruitt’s co-defensive coordinator. Sherrer was demoted from that position before the 2019 season when Pruitt hired Derrick Ansley to be his defensive coordinator.

Sherrer did serve as Tennessee’s special teams coordinator this past season and his on-side kick in the bowl game against Indiana is a play that no Vol fan will forget anytime soon.

Sherrer got into college coaching after being a member of the staff at Hoover High School alongside Pruitt. He would work off the field at Alabama before joining the staff at South Alabama as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2013.