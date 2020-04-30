Despite the COVID-19 forced-shutdown, Tennessee’s sizzling recruiting momentum continued Thursday, as the Vols added a fourth blue-chip prospect, and fifth commit, to their 2021 class in as many days.

Linebacker Terrence Lewis committed to Tennessee over Texas A&M and Nebraska, among others, becoming the No. 15 commit in the class. The nation’s No. 19 prospect from Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) becomes the highest-rated commit for Jeremy Pruitt & Co. this cycle, jumping outside linebacker Dylan Brooks, who is the nation’s No. 52 prospect and committed to the Vols just five days ago.

In just the last week, Tennessee has added four Rivals Top250 prospects in Lewis, Brooks and Peach State natives Kamar Wilcoxson and Julian Nixon. Earlier on Thursday, JUCO tailback Tiyon Evans committed to the Vols, too.

The Vols now sport a Top 5 class nationally.

As for Lewis, the linebacker won a state title at Northwestern (Fla.) High as a junior, recording 105 tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions as a versatile playmaker. He transferred to Chaminade-Madonna Prep this offseason.

"“A lot of people can’t run the way I can. I can cover. I’m versatile," Lewis said about his game.

“(Tennessee) loves the way I close to the ball. They want me to put on some weight. Schools are recruiting me in the middle. But I think I can play any of the linebacker positions.”

Lewis visited Tennessee last summer and developed a strong relationship with area recruiter Brian Niedermeyer, now UT’s inside linebacker’s coach.

"My visit was amazing," Lewis said at the time.

"“I really liked the campus and the stadium. It seems like coach Neidermeyer really likes me. He’s the main recruiter for me. He said he wants to get me back up there. The linebacker coach is really interested in me and told me that they need more Florida kids.”

At the Under Armour Future 50 event in Orlando in December, Lewis told Volquest that Tennessee was among his top schools and he planned to officially visit Rocky Top in the fall.