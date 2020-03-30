Durham, North Carolina running back Jaylen Wright had a feeling when he left Tennessee's campus earlier this month that he had found his future football home. After careful thought, the Tar heel state product made it official by committing to Tennessee.

"When I visited I just knew," Wright said. "They showed a lot of love and made me feel welcome and it just felt like the place that I needed to be. Coach Graham and coach Pruitt both told me they need me and they made me feel like I was part of the team already."

Wright was recruited by running backs coach Jay Graham and the two have built a steady bond. It's something that really put Tennessee over the top.

"I like all the things he told me and I felt like he meant what he said," Wright said. "He just made me feel like I was part of the family. He's from North Carolina and has been successful and played in the league. It helps me feel like I can be the same person he is and do the same things he has done.

"He likes my speed, likes how I catch the ball and how I hit the hole. He likes my acceleration and my explosiveness."



Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt showcases quite the resume of being in championship programs and the upward trajectory that Tennessee showed last season was very evident to see for Wright and his family.

"I feel like he's a good dude," Wright said. "I know his background and the success he has been a part of over the years. It tells me that he knows what it takes to be successful. He has it."