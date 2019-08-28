A day after finding out that former 5-star Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon is eligible to play for Tennessee this fall, the Vols learned their best offensive lineman will be available in Week 1, too.

Junior guard Trey Smith will return to the football field Saturday afternoon against Georgia State (3:30 p.m., ESPNU) after battling blood clots since the spring of 2018.

"My family and I consulted with several of the best doctors in the country, and a plan has been developed that allows me to compete with my teammates on gameday," Smith said in a statement.

"My family and I are confident in that plan. The coaches and staff here at Tennessee have always had my best interests at heart and I can't thank them enough. Thanks to all of the fans and my teammates for all of their support.”

Three days earlier, head coach Jeremy Pruitt was much more cautious when discussing Smith’s chances to play this season, calling the junior “a game-time decision” and that “the plan has not changed with Trey.” Pruitt added that Tennessee had continued to work with “medical folks” to find a way to “allow him the opportunity to play.”

On Wednesday, they settled on a solution all parties found feasible.

At least for now. Smith is cleared for Week 1, but intrigue remains surrounding what the plan is for the whole season.

Pruitt made it clear in both his written statement and subsequent comments Wednesday evening that he wasn’t interested in discussing how Smith got cleared or what the plan is moving forward, simply noting instead it was Smith’s decision to play Saturday and he was happy for him.

"This is Trey's decision and our medical staff has done a great job throughout this entire process," Pruitt said in the statement.

"The main priority has been and always will be Trey's health. Our doctors have implemented a plan that will allow Trey to play, and we are excited for him.”

He later added, “This is something that Trey and his family decided to do, and along with our doctors here at the university and people across the country have come up with a plan to be able to play the game that he loves. … We’re not going to go into the plan. We’re keeping it in-house.”