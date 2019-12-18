“They were kind of even. Pros and cons made it kind of better and worse for each school, but I decided on Tennessee back when my three schools were Tennessee, South Carolina and Wisconsin. I felt like they were the place for me then UCLA came into the picture. I had to re-evaluate things and see who was the best fit for me. Then this past week, I sat down with my coach and my parents, wrote out the pros and cons and figured out what was right for me and where was best for me and I came out with Tennessee.”

The decision for Athens, Georgia athlete Len’Neth Whitehead was not an easy one. But in the end, Whitehead signed with Tennessee, as it was the Vols who always came out on top in his evaluation of his options.

Part of the reasoning for the choice was his bond with the coaches over a long period of time and the candor of head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"I like his coaching style,” Whitehead said of Pruitt. “Some say he’s a little mean and is in your face, but I feel like it takes that to get the best out of people on the field. Off the field, I feel like he is cares about you and makes sure everyone is taken care of. I think he is overall a good guy.

“I have developed a close relationship with the coaches as far as coach Sherrer, coach Johnson, and coach Pruitt. I have stayed in touch with them since early in my junior year. I felt comfortable with them. When I went on campus, I kind of felt like — I wouldn’t say home — but like a future home and it felt like a place where I could thrive. As far as football goes, just the atmosphere and the fans. I’m a big guy when it comes to that. I am excited to work with coach Johnson. I just kind of saw where Tennessee was going. At the beginning of the season, coach Pruitt always said that we were rebuilding and trying to start something big there. As the season went on, I saw what he was trying to get done. It was hard to deny. All the evidence was there to say that he’s on the road to building something good. I just want to be a part of that.”

Today, Whitehead officially became part of the future at Tennessee, as he has committed and signed with the Vols ending a long journey that’s had him torn between schools to the point he postponed his decision a couple of times. But his final decision is one he is comfortable with because of how important Tennessee has made him and because of the people on Rocky Top. Kevin Sherrer got the ball rolling and David Johnson got things across the finish line as the duo did well by Whitehead.

“I have talked to coach Sherrer for a long time. He’s always let me know how much they wanted me. With the calls and the texts multiple times a week, I could tell I was on the front of their wanted list. I always felt the love from him. We talked about everything whether it was football, girls or school. It’s always a good conversation with him. He made me feel comfortable with the whole Tennessee staff. Coach Johnson is a cool dude. I love talking to him. I’m excited to be coached by him. I feel like he kind of gets athletes and football. He understands the combination of life and football that everyone struggles with at the beginning. I think he’s going to be more than a coach. I think he’s going to be a mentor as well.

"I feel like coach Pruitt is a straight shooter. I feel like the whole time he’s been honest with me. In the beginning he was recruiting me as a linebacker and that was my doing. I wanted to play linebacker then decided I wanted to play running back. I was listening to the media and what everyone was perceiving me as which was linebacker. But I feel like I have control of how good I can be in the future. I trust myself and the coaching to get me there. I think I have the talent to do something big at running back.”