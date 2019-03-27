Following the season-ending loss, Tennessee sophomore Evina Westbrook, the team's leading scorer, said, "We've got to fix some stuff with our staff."

Former Lady Vol star point guard Holly Warlick has been relieved of her duties as head coach following Saturday's 89-77 loss to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The loss ended a sour season for the Lady Vols (19-13), who failed to win 20 games for the first time in 42 years.

For the second time since 1974, the University of Tennessee is looking for a women’s basketball coach.

In 2012, Warlick ascended to the lead chair after the late Pat Summitt was forced to retire following being diagnosed with Alzheimers. She had served as Summitt’s assistant for 27 years. In her seven seasons as UT’s coach, Warlick went 172-67. Warlick was born in raised in Knoxville, going to Bearden High before becoming a three-time All-American at Tennessee. She started her coaching career at Va. Tech and then spent two seasons as an assistant at Nebraska before joining Summitt's staff in 1985.

In her first three seasons as Tennessee's head coach, Warlick went 86-20, losing only six times in SEC play. This season though, the Lady Vols went 7-9 in league play with a young team that never seemed to gel together.

Throughout the year, Warlick expressed frustrations with the effort from her young team.

"You are not going to win on just talent,” Warlick said following the program’s first ever home loss to Vanderbilt.

“You are not going to win just because you have Tennessee across your chest. You have to win because you have the passion, will, and desire. You have to step up and say, 'Dammit, I am not going to lose.' That is when you are going to win.

“If I could put my finger on it, maybe I could stop the bleeding. I cannot put my finger on it. We are going to continue to prepare and give them the best game plan we can and hope they step up. I can't play for them, and I can't want it any more than they want it. They have to dig deep and figure it out.”

Warlick’s team couldn’t figure it out as they spent the month of February and March on the NCAA bubble for the first time in program history. The Vols ended up making the tournament as a No. 11 seed before losing in the first round Sunday. In Warlick’s final three seasons as head coach, the program didn’t advance past the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee owes Warlick nearly $700k in the remaining years on her contract.