After getting a big piece of the in-state offensive last week with 4-star center Cooper Mays, the Vols have landed a huge in-state defensive priority in 4-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence.

The 6-2, 185-pound Nashville product picked Tennessee over Miami in a heated recruiting battle.

“Because it’s in-state," Lawrence told Volquest of his decision.

"They were the first school give me a shot. They were the first school to offer me. I have a lot friends there. The coaching staff is good. They are good with DBs and are good people in general."

When Lawrence left Miami on Sunday he was really torn. That’s when he sat down with his family and talked with other friends like Tyler Baron.

“I was really torn, Lawrence said. “I just wanted to find the place I can make a difference and after talking it over. Tennessee was that spot.”

Landing Lawrence was no easy task for head coach Jeremy Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. Tennessee’s recruitment of Lawrence started from ground zero back in the winter. Lawrence was close with former coach Terry Fair. When Fair and the Vols parted ways, Tennessee lost its momentum with Lawrence, but over time, Lawrence has found the comfort he needs with Ansley.

“He’s a pretty cool coach. At first I really wasn’t so sure because I was so upset over the coach Fair thing. But when I got to know him, he’s cool,” Lawrence said.

“I think he’s trustful. He has to know what he’s talking about because he worked at Alabama and at the highest level with the Raiders. So he knows what he’s talking about.”

Lawrence is also a big fan of Pruitt. When asked what stands out about the second year coach, Lawrence said his personality.

“I like everything about him,” Lawrence said. “He’s a hard coach. I like hard coaches. He’s not going to let up on anybody. I think that’s good.”

Initially, most schools saw Lawrence as a safety. After solid times and camp performances, some like him as a corner. Tennessee likes the fact that Lawrence can play multiple positions in the defensive back end — an idea that Lawrence likes as well.

“For sure, that’s another thing that stood out about them. I don’t want to just play one position. I want to move around and play different places in the backfield.”

With Lawrence joining Mays, the push is on for others in the state of Tennessee. Lawrence is close with Tyler Baron and Jay Hardy, two Vol priorities instate.

“We are all like brothers,” Lawrence offered. “Tyler is like my best friend. I have been real close to Cooper for the last couple of years. I have known Jay Hardy since I was like in the 10th grade. We are all close. We are all brothers. We are trying to go to the same school. It may or may not work out. We will see.”