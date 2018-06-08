Havelock, North Carolina safety Anthony Harris has been slowly building toward a decision for the last couple of months. He's taken several trips this spring and came to a decision this week. That culminated with a public commitment to Tennessee on Friday afternoon in his school library.

"I love the place," Harris said speaking with Volquest. "It's not to far from home and the coaching staff was great. I like coach (Montario) Hardesty. He is from here and we talk all the time. The coaches told me that I needed to focus on academics and they are the only school to do that."

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Harris bring a lot to the table when he's between the white lines. It all starts with how he works and trickles down from there.

"I think I bring a lot to the table with my effort and how I work," Harris said. "I think I bring good ball skills and I love to tackle and make contact."

And that goes to what Jeremy Pruitt has told him about his game. He's versatile and can be a key member of their defense.

"They want me to play a little bit of everywhere because of my footwork and my ability to get downhill and fill in the gaps, I can fit well in their defense."

Tennessee had tandem recruited Harris with safeties coach Charles Kelly, tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer and linebackers coach Chris Rumph all taking their shot at the talented safety.

"I feel like they are like father figures," Harris said. "I'm basing everything off how they talk to me. They will coach me up and I believe them."

Harris will return to Rocky Top next weekend as he drives to Huntsville, Alabama to see family. He'll get a good visit in and allow he and his family to spend time around the campus. A lot of credit goes to Niedermeyer who continues to showcase himself as a relatable asset for Tennessee on the trail. Also playing a huge role was the former Vol, Hardesty who can't go on the road, but can still make his presence felt.