BREAKING: Tennessee picks up 4-star BJ Ojulari, OLB talks Vol pledge
One of the first schools to come after Marietta (Ga.) standout B.J. Ojulari was Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers. Through all the different trips and phone calls, the Orange and White always remained a constant.
On Friday, the talented pass rusher picked Tennessee over LSU and Auburn in front of his family and friends at a school ceremony.
"I just believe with coach Pruitt there, they made me the No. 1 defensive player they wanted," Ojulari said. "They have been there since Day 1 and that always stood out to me. They wanted me because I bring something they don't have."
And that's why landing Ojulari is massive for this 2020 class. Tennessee is in great shape with other defensive lineman, but someone with his skill-set off the edge is hard to find.
"It was a big plus for them,' Ojulari said. "Having the chance to play early and just be an all around player. Getting to the quarterback, stopping the run and the whole nine yards."
The belief in Pruitt carried Ojulari a long way through the decision making process. LSU and Auburn came hard, but he sees something when he watches Pruitt and how he is building Tennessee back.
"I like his personality," Ojulari said. "I know he is going to get it right and with his history as a defensive guy, it's hard to not want to play for that."
It was more than just Pruitt though. It was a total team effort to leave the proper impression on Ojuari, which started with his area recruiter, Brian Niedermeyer.
"I think he is a great recruiter," Ojulari said. "He's very passionate about it. Every time you go up, he just makes things easy. He's easy to talk to and that's why I think he is so good.
"A lot of them call me every day. Coach Rumph, coach Niedermeyer, Coach Ansley and coach Cox. I just have a great relationship with the entire staff. I feel like they have all been on me from the jump."
Ojulari joins his teammate Harrison Bailey in the 2020 class and will reunite with his former teammate Ramel Keyton next season on Rocky Top. Those guys have been working him hard, but maybe not as much as Marietta assistant and former Vol Derrick Tinsley.
"He works us hard," Ojulari said. "He's always talking about Tennessee. This week alone, I think he has mentioned it 100 times and said he can't wait to see me put on that orange hat (laughs)."
And now Ojulari will focus on his team and his craft with his senior season ready to kickoff in a matter of days.
"I'd say getting off the edge and stopping the run," Ojulari said. "I'm good at shedding blocks and stopping the run. I have to get better at using my hands and recognizing screens and stuff."
Rivals.com ranks Ojulari as a 4-star outside linebacker in the class of 2020.