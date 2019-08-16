One of the first schools to come after Marietta (Ga.) standout B.J. Ojulari was Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers. Through all the different trips and phone calls, the Orange and White always remained a constant.

On Friday, the talented pass rusher picked Tennessee over LSU and Auburn in front of his family and friends at a school ceremony.

"I just believe with coach Pruitt there, they made me the No. 1 defensive player they wanted," Ojulari said. "They have been there since Day 1 and that always stood out to me. They wanted me because I bring something they don't have."

And that's why landing Ojulari is massive for this 2020 class. Tennessee is in great shape with other defensive lineman, but someone with his skill-set off the edge is hard to find.

"It was a big plus for them,' Ojulari said. "Having the chance to play early and just be an all around player. Getting to the quarterback, stopping the run and the whole nine yards."

The belief in Pruitt carried Ojulari a long way through the decision making process. LSU and Auburn came hard, but he sees something when he watches Pruitt and how he is building Tennessee back.

"I like his personality," Ojulari said. "I know he is going to get it right and with his history as a defensive guy, it's hard to not want to play for that."