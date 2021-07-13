BREAKING: Tony Vitello inks extension with Vols, receives raise

Tony Vitello has inked a contract extension to remain the head coach of Tennessee's baseball program, the University announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Vitello will now earn $1.5 million annually through June 2026, Volquest learned Tuesday afternoon by obtaining his contract extension from Tennessee.

The extension also includes an amendment that allocates a minimum of $900,000 for assistant coach and support staff salaries.

According to the contract, Vitello is owed a bonus of 32% of his base pay if he makes an appearance in the NCAA College World Series Championship series. Tennessee owes Vitello a bonus of 40% if he were to win the National Championship.

In regards to Vitello's new buyout, Vitello would owe Tennessee $1 million through June 30, 2023. It drops to $750,000 through June 30, 2024 and then $250,000 through June 30, 2025. Vitello would owe Tennessee nothing beginning July 1, 2025.

If Tennessee were to fire Vitello before June 30, 2024, it would have to pay him 100% of his annual salary. It drops to 50% from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2026.

Vitello's contract extension comes on the heels of a historic season for Tennessee. The Vols won 50 games for just the third time in the program's history and for the first time since 1995 en route to their first College World Series appearance since 2005.

Tennessee won its most regular-season games (42) and conference games (20) since 1995. The Volunteers also played in the SEC Tournament title game for the first time since 1984 as they earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Vitello became the quickest coach in the history of the program to reach 100 wins when Tennessee defeated Georgia on March 19. He did so in just 153 games.

The 42-year-old Vitello was one of the lowest-paid coaches in the SEC this past season, as he earned $600,000 before incentives or the pay cut he took because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Vitello's contract had run through the 2024 season before his latest extension. It was worth $3.105 million prior to incentives and his buyout was set at $500,000 if he had left for another job.



