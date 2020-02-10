Veteran defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is no longer with the Vols. Rocker’s contract with Tennessee expired on January 31st and the veteran defensive line coach is expected to join Will Muschamp's staff at South Carolina.

Rocker started his coaching career at West Alabama in 1994. In 2003, Rocker entered the SEC where he had coaching stints at Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee. The Outland Trophy winner also coached three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

This past season, one could argue that the defensive line was the most improved unit on the team as the Vols gave up fewer yards on the ground in 2019 than in 2018 despite overhauling the entire unit.

Shy Tuttle and Kyle Phillips who played for Rocker one year both made NFL rosters in 2019 and started games for the Saints and the Jets respectively.

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis is a possibility to replace Rocker. Davis and Pruitt worked together at Alabama. Also Colorado defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh is a name to watch per sources.