Just two days following the Vols fifth straight win to close out there year, two Vols have entered the transfer portal and will explore their options pertaining to their football future.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Ryan Johnson, who will qualify to be a grad transfer, and freshman receiver Jerrod Means have both put their names in the portal.

Johnson started three games this season for the Vols and Means played in one game suffering an injury in October.

In 2018, Johnson started all 12 games for the Vols starting week one at guard and then the last 11 at center after Brandon Kennedy suffered a torn ACL.

Johnson played in every game this fall, while Means was a late edition to the Vols 2019 recruiting class as the Vols wanted to increase their speed at the receiver position.

Entering the portal does not mean the player is leaving the program. They are just exploring their options. In July, Kurott Garland entered the portal only to return the team in August. This fall he has played in 11 games and recorded 14 tackles as a redshirt freshman. Garland had three tackles against Vanderbilt Saturday night.