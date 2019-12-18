BREAKING: Tyler Baron chronicles decision to wear orange
There have been a couple of different times throughout the last year that Tyler Baron felt like he was going to commit to Tennessee, but for one reason or another he remained on the market.
That officially changed when Baron picked the Vols at a ceremony at Catholic on Wednesday on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
"Really I just felt like it was a great fit with the class we have coming in and the relationships I have with the guys on the staff," Baron told Volquest before making his decision public. "It really felt like home and I was most comfortable there."
Baron may have waited until the end to officially become a member of the 2020 class, but in reality he has worked hard for Tennessee behind the scenes. He was pivotal in Keshawn Lawrence picking Tennessee. He worked Omari Thomas hard the last several weeks and tried with others. In turn, they have worked him just as much.
"They have worked me really tough, Baron said. "Just telling me that we are going to do something really special and I've bought into them like they did me with what the coaches are preaching."
As for Baron, the staff has told him that he can come in and compete for early playing time as someone who can get to the quarterback off the edge.
"Really just playing outside in that six-technique Jack position," Baron said. "I love that plan that they have for me."
Baron's father, Patrick Abernathy is on Tennessee's staff and helps off the field with the defensive staff. That wasn't the reason that Baron chose Tennessee, but it's a nice perk to be around his dad each day.
"I think that will be awesome," Baron said. "It's not what I based off my decision, but it's something that I thought about and something that I think will be pretty neat."
Baron has grown up around the staff and likes each guy, but there are two guys that made a big impact on him.
"Coach Niedermeyer and coach Rumph," Baron said. "They were great people to have conversations with. Not just about football. Niedermeyer is relatable and Rumph and I had a lot in common and I can see him being a mentor outside of football."
Baron contacted Ohio State and Kentucky on Monday night to tell them he was going to stay home. He was more than appreciative of the coaches that recruited him throughout the process.