There have been a couple of different times throughout the last year that Tyler Baron felt like he was going to commit to Tennessee, but for one reason or another he remained on the market.

That officially changed when Baron picked the Vols at a ceremony at Catholic on Wednesday on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

"Really I just felt like it was a great fit with the class we have coming in and the relationships I have with the guys on the staff," Baron told Volquest before making his decision public. "It really felt like home and I was most comfortable there."

Baron may have waited until the end to officially become a member of the 2020 class, but in reality he has worked hard for Tennessee behind the scenes. He was pivotal in Keshawn Lawrence picking Tennessee. He worked Omari Thomas hard the last several weeks and tried with others. In turn, they have worked him just as much.

"They have worked me really tough, Baron said. "Just telling me that we are going to do something really special and I've bought into them like they did me with what the coaches are preaching."