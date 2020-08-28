VolQuest - BREAKING: Vols cancel Friday practice amid Covid concern

Tennessee was set to host practice on Friday afternoon but that will no longer be the case. Meeting with the media at 2:30 eastern time, head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that Tennessee has canceled this afternoon’s practice after Covid-19 concerns that popped up late in the week.

"Today we elected not to practice," Pruitt said. "We continue to constantly test within our program and we have really had very good results the entire time with the exception for when I gave them the eight days off for the 4th of July.

We had a few more positive tests so I elected to shut down practice and we tested everyone again this morning to see where we are at. Our number one goal is to protect everyone associated with the program. As we get the results back we will se where we are at and start practice up accordingly."

The Vols haven’t had a plethora of positives in their three months back on campus, but they have found a way to learn from the positives.

“We’ve had a total of 23 guys on our team test positive. The first time we tested we had zero. Over the period of time we’ve been back we’ve had 23 total. There were lots of lessons for us to learn in there,” Pruitt said when addressing the media at the start of fall camp.

Tennessee had a good outcome of testing when the players returned to campus in June but saw a cluster of positives when they left campus for the July 4th holiday.

“We gave our guys eight days off around the fourth of July. They had a chance to go home and that was at a point in time when we thought the season was going to start on time, so we wanted to give them a chance to be able to spend time with their families.”

With students back on campus, the threat of having more face to face contact with other students has become greater even with most players doing a majority of their classes virtual.