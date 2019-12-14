Having been committed to Arizona State for a while, Roswell, Georgia defensive back Doneiko Slaughter has seen Tennessee has emerged in his recruitment in the last couple of months. He visited Rocky Top officially for the last weekend before the early signing period and has officially flipped to Tennessee.

"It was coach Ansley," Slaughter said. "His background and he has coached a lot of guys that are in the NFL. Tennessee is close to home and coach Pruitt is another reason it was the best fit for me."

Slaughter is next in the long line of Georgia defensive backs to call home. Of course NFL standouts like Deon Grant and Eric Berry come to mind, but also the most recent Georgia baller turned All-SEC performer, Nigel Warrior.

"I talked to Warrior and he told me how much they changed it," Slaughter said. "He really developed under them. He told me he was coached up by them a lot more and it will help him in his draft stock."

Slaughter can play in all facets of the defense and could shine at either the star position or at safety. He shows a lot of toughness between the white lines.

"I think it comes from being a baby brother," Slaughter said. "Me and my older brother used to fight all the time. I think that's where I get my physical play from and my toughness."

