It was his first on campus visit to any school and Dodge City (Kan.) linebacker Lakia Henry saw enough to know that Tennessee was the school for him. That's why he was so quick to announce that he wants to spend the next few years by committing to Rocky Top on Sunday afternoon.

"Tennessee one of the schools that I had interest in growing up," Henry, a Georgia native said.

"I had Tennessee stuff and watched the games. Once they offered me and I saw the campus myself then I knew. I could see myself playing for the coaches and I could fill myself playing there standing in the stadium."

So when did Henry know? He got the feeling during the visit and it just never left him.

"I knew as soon as I left," Henry said. "It all came back to standing in the stadium and thinking I can envision this. This is it for me. I told my mother and my brother and sister and they support me and they are excited."

To make sure that he wasn't just feeling the visit vibes, he took trips to Nebraska on Friday and Ole Miss on Saturday. Nothing changed, as Henry called the Tennessee staff to let them know of his decision. It was the Orange over Ole Miss, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Texas and Alabama. His pledge keeps Tennessee magma hot on the recruiting trail, with its third commitment in the last nine days.

"They were pumped," Henry said.

"They are ready for me to get down there and make an impact right away. They were excited. Coach Pruitt was the main one pushing hard for me. He wants me to get the school work done at Dodge and get down there."