BREAKING: Vols land 4-star JUCO Linebacker Lakia Henry
It was his first on campus visit to any school and Dodge City (Kan.) linebacker Lakia Henry saw enough to know that Tennessee was the school for him. That's why he was so quick to announce that he wants to spend the next few years by committing to Rocky Top on Sunday afternoon.
"Tennessee one of the schools that I had interest in growing up," Henry, a Georgia native said.
"I had Tennessee stuff and watched the games. Once they offered me and I saw the campus myself then I knew. I could see myself playing for the coaches and I could fill myself playing there standing in the stadium."
So when did Henry know? He got the feeling during the visit and it just never left him.
"I knew as soon as I left," Henry said. "It all came back to standing in the stadium and thinking I can envision this. This is it for me. I told my mother and my brother and sister and they support me and they are excited."
To make sure that he wasn't just feeling the visit vibes, he took trips to Nebraska on Friday and Ole Miss on Saturday. Nothing changed, as Henry called the Tennessee staff to let them know of his decision. It was the Orange over Ole Miss, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Texas and Alabama. His pledge keeps Tennessee magma hot on the recruiting trail, with its third commitment in the last nine days.
"They were pumped," Henry said.
"They are ready for me to get down there and make an impact right away. They were excited. Coach Pruitt was the main one pushing hard for me. He wants me to get the school work done at Dodge and get down there."
A large amount of credit also goes to linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer. Tennnessee’s freshest defensive mind has been recruiting South Georgia for quite sometime and both he and Henry have built a solid bond.
At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Henry showcases both size and speed. He's aggressive and has the power to do exactly what Jeremy Pruitt wants from the linebacker position. It's an effort by the new Tennessee staff to get bigger and stronger across the board. They have done it at tight end with both Jackson Lowe and Sean Brown. Henry fits that mold as well with his ability to be versatile in playing all four positions.
"They like me inside," Henry said. "They like that I'm a sideline-to-sideline runner and they like my violence when I get to the ball. They like that I can defend the pass and the run and that I'm an all around good linebacker they were looking for."
Asked what number he will wear at Tennessee? He has his sights set on a few different possibilities.
"Last year I wore No. 18, but this year I'm going to wear No. 1," Henry said. "When I get to Tennessee I'm going to go with which ever number they give me from No. 1 through 13."
Henry is ranked as a 4-star inside linebacker in the class of 2019.