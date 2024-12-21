Lady Vols win second game in 24 hour span, blowout Tulsa in West Palm Beach

In less than 24 hours, the No. 18 Lady Vols played two games in the West Palm Beach Classic.

Tennessee won both matches with the latest coming in the form of a 102-61 win over Tulsa.

The Lady Vols (11-0) outscored the Golden Hurricanes (6-6) by 30 in the second quarter to create serious separation and earn their third win in four days. They previously beat Memphis on the road on Wednesday night and Richmond on Friday afternoon.

Leading the way for Tennessee was Sara Puckett. She managed 17 points with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Behind Puckett, Jewel Spear, Zee Spearman, Talaysia Cooper and Ruby Whitehorn also got over 100 points. As a team, the Lady Vols shot 48.1% from the field and 43.8% on 3-pointers.

The defense forced Tulsa into just 34.9% shooting and 23 turnovers.

