Expert opinion: Arizona reporter reveals what Wendell Moe brings to Vols

Tennessee has dipped into the portal for its first addition this cycle.
Wendell Moe Jr., an interior offensive lineman out of Arizona, committed to the Vols earlier this week.
To see what he's bringing to Knoxville, I spoke with Troy Hutchinson of Rivals' GOAZCATS to get a closer look.
What do you think led to Moe's quick college success after being overlooked as a high school recruit?
He was overlooked but had the size and frame of a high-level college guard. The main thing that led to his success was him trimming down his weight and hitting the weight room.
What is Moe's biggest strength?
Moe is great in the running game and can move the line in the middle being an absolute force.
What will Moe need to improve on when he gets to Tennessee?
Moe isn't great at pulling on counter plays. He can push the pile up the middle, but needs more to get faster on the outside. Plus, his fundamentals are great when running outside.
Does Moe fit one position best or is he truly versatile on the interior?
Moe is a true guard. I feel like he can play on the right or left if need be.
Do you think he'll fit in with Tennessee's offense that likes to use tempo and establish the run?
I think he is a very good get for Tennessee. However, his conditioning will need to improve for an uptempo offense. He will need to take a break throughout that time due to his oversized weight.
