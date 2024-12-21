The Gameday Newsstand: Headlines, stories ahead of Tennessee-Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH. — Tennessee will play for its season on Saturday night on the biggest stage in college football.

The 9-seed Vols (10-2), in their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, clash with 8-seed Ohio State (10-2) in a primetime bout at Ohio Stadium in the first round where they are a touchdown underdog.

A loss will end one team’s season while the winner will move on to play No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals on New Year’s Day.

Tennessee’s playoff debut has produced plenty of storylines, from frigid temperatures to the program’s resurgence coming full circle.

The Gameday Newsstand brings you all of those stories leading up to kickoff, in one place.