The Gameday Newsstand: Headlines, stories ahead of Tennessee-Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH. — Tennessee will play for its season on Saturday night on the biggest stage in college football.
The 9-seed Vols (10-2), in their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, clash with 8-seed Ohio State (10-2) in a primetime bout at Ohio Stadium in the first round where they are a touchdown underdog.
A loss will end one team’s season while the winner will move on to play No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals on New Year’s Day.
Tennessee’s playoff debut has produced plenty of storylines, from frigid temperatures to the program’s resurgence coming full circle.
The Gameday Newsstand brings you all of those stories leading up to kickoff, in one place.
Game Information
Who: No. 9 Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 Ohio State (10-2)
When: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8 p.m. ET
Where: Ohio Stadium | Columbus, Ohio
TV: ABC and ESPN (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter; Marty Smith, reporter)
Series: Second all-time meeting (Tennessee leads, 1-0)
Line: Ohio State, -7
The Newsstand
-- Vols' 'had something to prove' in '96 Sugar Bowl clash with Ohio State (Dec. 2023)
-- A statistical look at Tennessee's path to national championship
-- Everything Josh Heupel said about Vols' playoff draw, facing Ohio State
-- Josh Heupel shuts down cold weather narrative as Vols travel to Ohio State
-- Tennessee DB Andre Turrentine talks matchup with former school, Ohio State
-- Ohio State AD Ross Bjork warns against Vols fans buying up playoff tickets
-- Ryan Day says Ohio State 'excited about the weather' for game with Vols
-- Josh Heupel previews Ohio State, College Football Playoff
-- In expanded playoff, Vols 'excited' about new settings
-- Tennessee has confidence in young receivers ahead of playoff push
-- How growth led Nico Iamaleava to biggest stage yet as Vols' quarterback
-- Everything Josh Heupel said ahead of playoff bout with Ohio State
-- Vols hope to do 'ordinary things at a really high level' vs. Ohio State
-- Ohio State, not frigid temps the focus of Tennessee football
-- Three numbers to know as Tennessee opens playoff at Ohio State
-- I simulated Tennessee at Ohio State on College Football 25
-- Tennessee at Ohio State: Game information, notes, storylines
-- VolReport Staff Picks: Tennessee at Ohio State
-- Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to beat Ohio State
Listen, Watch
