Breakout performance in opener from Theo Jackson comes as no surprise

Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson couldn’t have asked for a better start to his super senior season.

Jackson, in his first game since electing to take advantage of the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of COVID-19, led the Vols in tackles in last Thursday night's season-opening 38-6 win over Bowling Green.

The Nashville, Tennessee native added three pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for a loss to his 11 tackles, six of which were solo. Jackson led the charge in preventing Bowling Green from scoring a touchdown in the opener.

“We did well especially in the run game, holding them to 30 yards rushing,” Jackson said following the win. “Passing game, we need to tighten up.”

Jackson’s production came as no surprise to Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks. What the Vols saw from Jackson on Thursday night was the same Jackson they’d seen since the spring.

“Hats off obviously to Theo,” Banks told the media Tuesday. “Theo has really done a great job all of camp. He’s been the same guy since we got here in the spring. His level of preparation is really the model for what we want the young players to look at. So it’s no surprise that he played well.

“I think as he continues to grow and learn the system, the sky is the limit. I’m not surprised, to be honest with you, based on how he goes about his business day in and day out. He’s just a wonderful kid and loves to play the game of football.”