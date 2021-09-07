Breakout performance in opener from Theo Jackson comes as no surprise
Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson couldn’t have asked for a better start to his super senior season.
Jackson, in his first game since electing to take advantage of the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of COVID-19, led the Vols in tackles in last Thursday night's season-opening 38-6 win over Bowling Green.
The Nashville, Tennessee native added three pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for a loss to his 11 tackles, six of which were solo. Jackson led the charge in preventing Bowling Green from scoring a touchdown in the opener.
“We did well especially in the run game, holding them to 30 yards rushing,” Jackson said following the win. “Passing game, we need to tighten up.”
Jackson’s production came as no surprise to Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks. What the Vols saw from Jackson on Thursday night was the same Jackson they’d seen since the spring.
“Hats off obviously to Theo,” Banks told the media Tuesday. “Theo has really done a great job all of camp. He’s been the same guy since we got here in the spring. His level of preparation is really the model for what we want the young players to look at. So it’s no surprise that he played well.
“I think as he continues to grow and learn the system, the sky is the limit. I’m not surprised, to be honest with you, based on how he goes about his business day in and day out. He’s just a wonderful kid and loves to play the game of football.”
“We expect him to play at a really high level because of who he is inside of our program,” Heupel added about Jackson on Monday. “Just how he interacts with his teammates, how he competes every day. That's why he was a team captain on Thursday night for the first night. But we expected him to play at a really high level. That's how he’s performed and really grown since we've gotten here.
“I think he's got great understanding of what we're trying to do defensively and what his job (is), but really the job of the guys around him as well, and that’s why you saw him play at a really high level the other night.”
Jackson signed with the Vols out of Overton High School in the mid-state as part of the 2017 recruiting class. The veteran has played in 45 games for Tennessee, 13 of which have been starts. Following his performance against Bowling Green, Jackson now has 123 career tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 11 pass breakups.
One of the many veterans in UT’s secondary, Jackson has always played a role on the back-end of the defense. But now Jackson has turned it up a notch and appears to be primed for a breakout season.
“I am very comfortable because this defense is similar to last year’s, but it’s much simpler,” Jackson explained. “So now, I can just get the call and worry about what the offense is going to run. It made me calmer and have more trust in the process and the preparation I put in.”
Tennessee’s defense now turns its attention to slowing down Pittsburgh and star quarterback Kenny Pickett. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.