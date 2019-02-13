Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 22:09:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bring on the 'Cats

Hwhz4jbjaaqmv4l7284e
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest.com
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

Bring on the ‘Cats…Saturday night in Rupp Arena Tennessee and Kentucky will square off for the 226th time. It will be the first time that both teams will be ranked in the top five in the history of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}