Brody Foley talks official visit to Tennessee to help Vols recruit

This weekend marked the fourth time three-star tight end Brody Foley made the trip down from Cincinatti to Knoxville.

This weekend trip was for the Tennessee commit’s official visit, however, so Foley was able to do more throughout the weekend like compete against Josh Heupel’s in bowling.

“It was nice being back up there,” Foley told Volquest. “I was down there last weekend but it was awesome to meet the recruits and get to talk to the coaches more and more.”

“There was a lot of talks about the NIL this weekend. It was also more organized this time because while I was on my unofficial visit, I pretty much just hung out with Coach Golesh the entire time. But this week it was offensive meetings and more structured.”

Part of the offensive meetings Foley took part in included discussions about how Tennessee would use the athletic 6-foot-6 within its offense.

“They pretty much run the same offense as my high school in terms of using me in the slot, so they explained how they would use me in the slot,” Foley said. “We got to watch a whole lot of film this weekend.”

While Foley may have been able to do more as an official visitor this weekend, one thing hasn’t changed during his recruitment: how Tennessee has continued to recruit him. Even after he committed to the Vols back on May 8.

“When Tennessee was recruiting me, it wasn’t like, ‘you’re going to be here for three years and then go to the NFL,’” Foley explained. “Instead, he has always told me what I need to work on and then showing me the structure of how things are going to get done. A lot of the film we’ve watched, we’ve talked about how it will transition to the college game.”

One thing that has changed since Foley committed to the Vols is how he’s shifted from being recruited, to how he’s now recruiting other top prospects to join him on Rocky Top.

Foley has spent a lot of time with several key Tennessee targets over the last couple of weeks. He’s confident that the month of July is going to be a big month for the Vols.

“I was trying to let them know if they need anything else that I and am here to help,” Foley said. “I just wanted them to know that if they have any questions about the staff I can help them because I’ve pretty much met everybody and I already feel like I’m on the team.

“I think this next month will prove we’ve done a great job of recruiting.”