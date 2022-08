Tennessee transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy will be on the field Thursday night as the Vols open the season against Ball State.

Vol officials confirmed to Volquest that the Southern California transfer has been ruled eligible by the NCAA putting him on the field for Thursday night's season opener on September 1st.

McCoy didn't play in 2021 after being suspended from all team activities on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence. No criminal charges were filed by the district attorney's office citing insufficient evidence.

Southern Cal would not sign the letter to make him immediately eligible sending the case to the NCAA. Southern Cal officials said in a release on Sunday that they weren't standing in the way of McCoy playing this fall, but cited it was an NCAA matter.

The NCAA acted swiftly on McCoy's appeal ruling him eligible six days before the opener.