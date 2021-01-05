VolQuest - Bryce Thompson declares for NFL Draft

Tennessee Junior defensive back Bryce Thompson has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Irmo, South Carolina native made the news official on Tuesday morning via his Instagram account.

Has allowed only one touchdown this season and had a momentum-swinging interception that he returned 18 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter as well as two tackles in win at Vanderbilt. That performance earned him SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts. He also had a strong performance with with six tackles, one pass breakup and one interception at #23 Auburn.

He became the first player at Tennessee to where the number 0 when that number became available for student athletes to wear this past off-season.

He was honored as a 2018 FWAA Freshman All-American and also made the 2018 SEC All-Freshman Team.