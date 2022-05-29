Brycen Sanders down to three schools following 'super fun' weekend

Chattanooga offensive lineman Brycen Sanders wasn't sure he would take an official visit to Tennessee two months ago. He's been here so many times, but this weekend was one he is glad he had on Rocky Top.

"It went really well," Sanders said. "It was a super fun weekend with all the other recruits there just hanging out. Playing games was really fun yesterday."

Saturday's Rocky Topalooza premium recruiting event helped make his official more laid back. It was not as much ball and just more about spending time with the staff and fellow recruits.

"It's fun to get out and hangout with everyone and not just talk ball," Sanders said. "Coach Elarbee and I have a really strong relationship and we have had a great relationship since he offered me."

It's well chronicled that Glen Elarbee has known Sanders father for quite sometime and that helped get Tennessee's foot in the door with the Baylor product. Since then, it's been Elarbee working the recruitment.

"He's a really smart guy," Sanders said. "I like the way he teaches. I went to a practice a month or two ago. I like how he teaches and is in the meeting room."



