Brycen Sanders down to three schools following 'super fun' weekend
Chattanooga offensive lineman Brycen Sanders wasn't sure he would take an official visit to Tennessee two months ago. He's been here so many times, but this weekend was one he is glad he had on Rocky Top.
"It went really well," Sanders said. "It was a super fun weekend with all the other recruits there just hanging out. Playing games was really fun yesterday."
Saturday's Rocky Topalooza premium recruiting event helped make his official more laid back. It was not as much ball and just more about spending time with the staff and fellow recruits.
"It's fun to get out and hangout with everyone and not just talk ball," Sanders said. "Coach Elarbee and I have a really strong relationship and we have had a great relationship since he offered me."
It's well chronicled that Glen Elarbee has known Sanders father for quite sometime and that helped get Tennessee's foot in the door with the Baylor product. Since then, it's been Elarbee working the recruitment.
"He's a really smart guy," Sanders said. "I like the way he teaches. I went to a practice a month or two ago. I like how he teaches and is in the meeting room."
Elarbee and head coach Josh Heupel have a very similar demeanor and Sanders has taken notice of that. It's a quality that he really appreciates.
"He's going to care about his players," Sanders said. "He's super smart as well. He's a great offensive mind and he is going to make sure that we are going to have a good playbook to attack the opposing team."
Sanders is moving to center from tackle this fall at Baylor. It's a move he is looking forward to because it will showcase his athleticism.
"I think it translates really well," Sanders said. "Last year at Baylor we were running no huddle so I think this year we are going to do the same. All three of my final schools are running no huddle stuff so that's really good."
Sanders hung out with Francis Mauigoa, Nico Iamaleava, and Lucas Simmons on Saturday. He admitted that Nico wasn't pushy about getting into the class, but more just about being 'chill' with one another. He will visit Oklahoma next weekend and then officially start working toward a decision. What's he looking for?
"Just how I fit into the team and offense," Sanders said. "Just how I felt when I was on campus in the official and how I felt with the players and coaches that are there now."
The decision is set to come on June 23rd, but even he said that could change.
"As of right now, but with me going to Oklahoma next weekend, I could move it up a week," Sanders said. "It just depends."