Brycen Sanders has Vols in 'Final 4'

Longtime in-state priority target Brycen Sanders revealed his top-four programs Tuesday evening. The Vols made the cut, along with fellow Southeastern Conference foes LSU & Ole Miss – and soon-to-be conference opponent, Oklahoma.

When it came down to why Tennessee made the final listing, it was an easy call for the four-star offensive lineman.

“They’ve been recruiting me almost as long as anyone else,” Sanders said of Tennessee. “I have a great relationship with coach [Glen] Elarbee and coach [Josh] Heupel. It’s the home state. It’s an hour and 45 minutes from home, so it was a no-brainer for me to continue to consider them as a school to play for.”

The Vols have been in this one from the get-go and have the ‘homefield advantage’ compared to the rest of the field. Sanders has made routine trips to Knoxville over the course of the past few years and has been in attendance for just about every recruiting event dating back to when the extended dead-period lifted last June.

Since the Heupel regime arrived in Knoxville, Tennessee’s offensive line coach has worked hard building a relationship with the Baylor School standout.

“He’s a great guy who is going to care about his players and treat them like family,” the prospect said of Elarbee, who played with his father at MTSU. “He’s super smart. I’ve sat down and watched film with him before. He’s a high IQ guy with how he’s going to teach you.”

The other three programs in the running for the Chattanooga, Tenn. native also have a lot to offer for the 6-foot-6, 275-pound athlete.

“For starters, all four of those teams are in the SEC. Oklahoma isn’t yet, but it will be in a year or two,” Sanders told Volquest. “That’s always been a dream of mine to play in this league. All four of those schools have great offensive coaching staffs.

“They all have good fanbases. All four programs are winning – and they’re winning at a high level.”