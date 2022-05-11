Brycen Sanders locks in OV to Rocky Top as decision nears

Tennessee in-state 2023 offensive lineman Brycen Sanders recently announced that he’ll be making a return trip to Knoxville prior to announcing his decision on June 23.

Previously, Sanders wasn’t planning on taking an official visit to Tennessee. The Baylor School standout, who tabs the Vols along with Oklahoma, LSU and Ole Miss in his ‘Final Four,’ was on campus in April for a spring practice and has visited Tennessee countless times with the Josh Heupel regime in place.

“I just wanted to take an official visit to Tennessee because I’m taking one to the other three schools I’m considering. I just want to see everything at these schools before I commit,” Sanders told Volquest. “When I make my decision, I want to know wholeheartedly that’s where I want to go. So, I just want to do the whole process – see everything – before I make my decision.

“I just want to see everyone one more time and spend the whole weekend with them. I want to continue to see how I feel on campus with the coaches and all of that.”

The four-star will be in town, officially, for the priority Memorial Day weekend recruiting extravaganza. Sanders already completed his official visit to Ole Miss in April and will visit LSU and Oklahoma, officially, in June.

“I’ll be thinking about how I felt on each campus while I was on my visits. I’ll be looking at the depth chart, the 2022 class and if they have brought in transfers or stuff like that,” Sanders said of coming to a decision over the next month. “How’s the football program doing? Are they going up or down? How’s the coaching staff? I’m basically looking at everything.

“Last week, I was looking at all four schools and their depth charts. I think I’d have a good chance to play early at all four schools.”