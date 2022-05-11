Brycen Sanders locks in OV to Rocky Top as decision nears
Tennessee in-state 2023 offensive lineman Brycen Sanders recently announced that he’ll be making a return trip to Knoxville prior to announcing his decision on June 23.
Previously, Sanders wasn’t planning on taking an official visit to Tennessee. The Baylor School standout, who tabs the Vols along with Oklahoma, LSU and Ole Miss in his ‘Final Four,’ was on campus in April for a spring practice and has visited Tennessee countless times with the Josh Heupel regime in place.
“I just wanted to take an official visit to Tennessee because I’m taking one to the other three schools I’m considering. I just want to see everything at these schools before I commit,” Sanders told Volquest. “When I make my decision, I want to know wholeheartedly that’s where I want to go. So, I just want to do the whole process – see everything – before I make my decision.
“I just want to see everyone one more time and spend the whole weekend with them. I want to continue to see how I feel on campus with the coaches and all of that.”
The four-star will be in town, officially, for the priority Memorial Day weekend recruiting extravaganza. Sanders already completed his official visit to Ole Miss in April and will visit LSU and Oklahoma, officially, in June.
“I’ll be thinking about how I felt on each campus while I was on my visits. I’ll be looking at the depth chart, the 2022 class and if they have brought in transfers or stuff like that,” Sanders said of coming to a decision over the next month. “How’s the football program doing? Are they going up or down? How’s the coaching staff? I’m basically looking at everything.
“Last week, I was looking at all four schools and their depth charts. I think I’d have a good chance to play early at all four schools.”
Tennessee has kept the interest level high with the Chattanooga native since Heupel has been in Knoxville. Being less than two hours away, Sanders has been to campus several times and has a good feel for what the Vols have to offer.
“They are hitting me up every day. We are about a month and a half or so away from my commitment, so it’s definitely getting ramped up a lot more,” the offensive lineman said of the Tennessee coaching staff. “Coach [Alex] Golesh and coach [Glen] Elarbee came and saw me practice earlier this week.
“It’s mainly been the same message; it’s just ramping up a lot more. They keep telling me that I’m an important piece to the recruiting class and that they can’t win games without good offensive linemen. They also keep saying they need to keep the in-state kids in-state.”
The coaches aren’t the only ones who are hard at work. Members of the Tennessee 2023 committed class have been hard at work, as well.
“I’m hearing from Ayden [Bussell] – we are friends. He’s been hitting me up. Nico Iamaleava has been reaching out to me a little bit, too,” Sanders said. “Nico has been telling me that he wants some good offensive linemen to protect him and that he’s going to bring in a lot of other talent, too. He said he believes the 2023 class will be good and that the offensive line is the most important piece.”
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound bruiser, who is also hearing from commits from LSU, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, is making a change for this upcoming season.
“I’m actually moving to center this spring, so my focus will be on that transition and getting comfortable there,” Sanders said. “It will definitely help me going into college because I’ll now know all five positions. I’ll be able to play anywhere. This will help me for the future.”
The interior talent will continue focusing on his final four teams while finishing up the official visit process. June 23 will be the day Sanders announces his final decision – just before the high school dead period, and family vacation, begins.
Tennessee has been in this one from the get-go but really enhanced its chances with an official visit nailed down. Memorial Day weekend could prove to be the difference maker, one way or another for the four-star, in-state, offensive lineman.