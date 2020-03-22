“A head coach coming to your game? That showed us he really wanted us and made me think about things differently.”

“We were talking pretty frequently, but what really stood out to me was when he came to my game against Cordova,” Eason said. “He was there to see all three of us [fellow Tennessee signees Martavius French and Tamarion McDonald ], but it really showed a lot of love.

Eason was a priority on Tennessee recruiting boards early in the process and began to hear from former Vols assistant David Johnson as a sophomore. As the conversations progressed, the defensive play-maker got to know the head man.

“It shows heart and determination. Coach Pruitt says it takes time. I’m all for what he’s doing and ready to be a part of his squad.”

“I’m excited to get to campus – mainly because of what the team accomplished last year,” the linebacker told Volquest. “The class coach Pruitt brought in last year was a good one and showed it despite some early struggles. I like that.

Tennessee signee Bryson Eason was always high on the Vols, but the relationship built with head coach Jeremy Pruitt during the recruiting process kept the in-state product home.

Eason, along with the other two members of the Whitehaven Trio, always dreamed of playing college football together but knew it might not be a possibility. Despite being pulled in opposite directions, the former always stayed true to his gut and challenged his friends along the way.

“They initially made their decisions and were doing their own thing. I was like, ‘man, we really might be going our separate ways,’” Eason said. “But Tennessee was always one of my top schools and were always recruiting me heavily. I kept talking up the Vols.

“I’d keep preaching about how Pruitt is changing things and about how cool it would be to stay in-state. Then, we all came up for the Georgia game and they finally saw the love and what the future could hold for all three of us. It’s what I’d been saying all along.”

The three took one more visit to Knoxville before all committing, one-by-one, on the night of October 22.

The Whitehaven, Tenn. native figures to challenge for playing time right away as the Vols only showcased four scholarship inside linebackers during spring practice – albeit, a shortened session that was eventually cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Eason plans to report on June 1 and is prepping now for what will be a challenging task. Of course, it’s easier when you get to go through the waiting game with your two best friends.

“They already gave me the defensive schemes on what we run and coach [Derrick] Ansley said he is going to be sending me more stuff,” Eason said. “The three of us are holding each other accountable in weights and conditioning. We are also quizzing each other all the time on the schemes. We will be ready.”





Q & A with Tennessee 2020 Linebacker Singee – Bryson Eason

Favorite football memory: “It was my freshman year in the state championship game playing Oakland. The whole game is my favorite football memory because I was starting as a ninth grader. I was 14-years-old going against 18-year-olds. We had great talent – Division I talent – on that team, but I was ‘that guy.’ I think my performance in that game gave me a name.”

Favorite football pro team: It’s the Panthers but man am I devastated about the Cam Newton news. They brought in Teddy Bridgewater [sighs] and Luke Kuechly is already gone. But, I’m still going to say the Panthers.

Favorite athlete: “LeBron James – no doubt. He’s like 35 now but still a beast.”

What’s on the playlist: “Lil Baby, Future, Drake, Juice Wrld and more.”

Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers. They’re so funny.”

Favorite Movie: “Transformers - any of them.”

Food: “Can’t go wrong with Pizza.”





Author note: Bryson Eason is one of 23 members of Tennessee's 2020 class and one of 10 players reeled in from the state of Tennessee. He inked during the early signing period.