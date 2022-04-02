Bumphus out with knee injury, Vols hold first scrimmage

The Tennessee football team is just about halfway through spring practice 2022 with seven sessions in the books and scrimmage No. 1 out of the way. Josh Heupel met with the media following Saturday’s workout to detail the progress made by the team up to this point. That and more on this edition of Four Downs.

DEFENSE OFF TO A GOOD START

That’s a good thing. For Tennessee to take the next step as a team, the defense must come around to play complimentary football to its explosive offense. And though it’s not out of the ordinary for the defense to be ahead of the offense at this stage in camp – especially when you can’t hit the quarterback - it’s worth noting that progress is being made. “In some of the competitive situations, I thought the defense did a good job of getting off of the field,” Heupel said Saturday. “When we were driving the football, there were a couple of third down situations where they were able to make a stop and get off the field or maybe force a field goal. In four-minute [drill] the ones did a nice job of getting off the field.” Christian Charles is one of the few guys repping at cornerback this spring – due to injuries. A safety by heart, the sophomore is making the most of his opportunities this spring along with newcomer Desmond Williams at the cornerback position. The coaching staff believes there could be a big role down the line for the versatile defensive back. “He’s a guy in our program that we continue to feel better and better about just because of the performance,” Heupel noted when asked about Charles. “He’s a great kid and is going to be a phenomenal leader inside of our program. He’s got great work habits and has completely changed his body during the offseason. You see him getting more and more reps and more comfortable through that rep-progression on the grass.” Overall, getting off the field on third downs was a struggle last season, as well as disrupting the quarterback consistently. Tennessee was unable to generate a pass-rush at times last season and that put a strain on the back five in secondary. Early in spring and following the Saturday's scrimmage, Heupel believes the squad is growing in those regards. “I thought a day ago in our third down set, the defense did a really nice job of affecting and collapsing the quarterback,” the head coach said. “They won some 1-on-1 situations. Today, at times, that showed up as well. That’s an emphasis for us and something we are constantly having to grow in. We’ve got to be able to affect the quarterback with pressure, but you’ve also got to be able to it with a four-man rush.”

NEWCOMERS CONTINUE TO NOT ACT LIKE NEWCOMERS

The Vols must replace some key starters who are no longer in the program. And with any rebuilding team, continual depth needs to be created. That’s a luxury Heupel just didn’t have in year one on Rocky Top. Now in spring two, Tennessee’s coach is beginning to see some progress in that regard. The Vols welcomed 14 newcomers as early enrollees this spring and with each passing day, they’re making more noise. “I actually thought our young guys handled the day pretty well,” Heupel said after the scrimmage. “There were some competitive plays at the end of those situations where they maybe had a chance to make the play and maybe didn’t do it, but that comes with growth, more opportunities and learning.” One freshman who has jumped off the page early in camp is wide receiver Marquarius White. The speedster has been praised for his route running out of the slot – and he’s always a threat to take the top off the defense. The Vols have plenty of slot receivers, but White’s play thus far is challenging those ahead of him. “I thought Squirrel [White] did a really good job out there today. He made multiple plays and operated really efficient, and I didn’t think the tempo or game was ever too fast for him,” Heupel praised. “It was a really positive day for him.” With any player, the more reps you take – the better you’ll get. At least, that’s the thought. This is true especially for young players as the speed of the game will begin to slow down as practice and days go by. The six practices leading into scrimmage one were huge for them all, but Saturday was the first true measuring stick as coaches were not on the field. “For our young guys, it was a great opportunity for them to understand what the feel, the flow and the speed of the game is actually going to be like on game day,” Heupel concluded. “I expect them to make huge strides from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage – just like they have since we put pads on. Felt like they are continuing to grow every single day.”

VOLS HOST RECRUITING TARGETS

Tennessee again hosted a number of recruits on Saturday as the Vols have had multiple recruits on campus for every spring practice thus far. On Friday, 2024 quarterback prospect Jadyn Davis from Charlotte was back in Knoxville to see the Vols. Saturday, Knoxville Catholic High School lineman Trevor Duncan took in practice along with state of Alabama offensive lineman Stanton Ramil. The Vols are expected to host several visitors next weekend including wide receiver Kyler Kasper who will be on an official visit as well as Vol quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava

BUMPHUS OUT FOR SPRING