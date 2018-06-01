ROCK HILL, S.C. — Early June isn’t typically the time when big-time college programs are adding talent for the upcoming season, but Tennessee pulled the trick off Friday evening with four-star big man DJ Burns announcing his commitment to the Vols.

Burns (6-foot-8, 250 pounds) has been a priority target for Rick Barnes and his staff for going on two years now, and tonight’s decision brought the Vols their highest-ranked recruit since Barnes took over the program.

Originally a member of the 2019 class, Burns graduated early from high school this May and reclassified. As a result, he’ll be on campus in July to enroll for the second session of summer school

“My parents and I looked at all kinds of different factors, tried to look at it from all different angles and I felt like Tennessee is a place where I can grow as a person a player,” Burns said of his decision.

“I feel like some pressure came off though with my announcement. It wasn’t pressure from coaches or anything, just the pressure that comes along with making a huge decision like this, one that’s going to have a big impact on what direction your life takes.”

A powerful low-post presence, Burns knows how to use his bulk and doesn’t is a force in the paint. He has excellent footwork for a young player and was one of the more accomplished shot blockers on the NIKE EYBL circuit this spring.

Unlike many prospects who you see reclassify in today’s current environment, Burns isn’t simply rejoining the class he should have been a part of all along due to his age.

He’ll be a 17-year-old college freshman, which will give him a jumpstart as a student as well as a basketball player.

Burns is anxious to get started with the Vols offseason workout program next month, citing the impressive track record of player development that Barnes and his staff have already established in Knoxville.

“I love how they’ve been able to develop players. That wasn’t the only part of my decision but it was definitely part of it. Coach Barnes has a long track record of getting guys to the next level,” Burns said of his new head coach.

“A lot of coaches can say that but it’s the way that he does it. He pushes his guys hard. He’s going to make me work. From what I’ve seen, if you’re ready and willing to work he’s going to put you in a position to get to the next level. That’s one thing that I really admire about coach Barnes.”

Burns has some particular insight into just how far Barnes and his staff can push a player thanks to a relationship with Grant Williams that stretches back many years.

The duo once played on a youth league basketball team in the Charlotte area. Burns is well-aware just how far Williams has come in terms of strength and conditioning and is eager to make similar strides himself.

“The strength and conditioning work they do in the program is one that I really noticed early on. I know Grant Williams from when we were both younger, we played on an AAU team together way back in the day and I’ve definitely noticed how much he’s benefitted from what Tennessee does with their offseason program and their workouts,” Burns said.

“I’ve seen how they train and they don’t do a lot of crazy stuff but you can see that it works.

“From talking to him and the coaches I’ve also seen how eating habits are a big deal and they have a nutritionist on staff there that does a great job.”

As is often the case in recruiting, much of the heavy lifting with Burns was done by an assistant coach. In this case it was Tennessee assistant Des Oliver, who has been recruiting Burns since his freshman year.

Certainly the head coach is a huge factor, as Burns acknowledged, but without the groundwork put in by assistants, the head coach never gets a chance to seal the deal in the end.

“I built a relationship with Coach Oliver that was a huge factor in my decision,” Burns said. “He and I talk almost every day and I know that he’s going to push me, but he’s also someone that I can trust about anything. We have a relationship that’s about a lot more than just basketball. Obviously that’s where it started but it’s become about so much more.”

Burns’ decision was not one he made lightly, nor was it one that he made on his own. Both his mother, Takela and father Dwight were heavily involved in the process.

Takela is a career educator and an assistant principal, so education was obviously a priority for her, as was feeling confident like she was turning her son over to a coaching staff that was going to do more than push him to be a better basketball player, but also push him to become a young man.

“First off we were just so impressed with the hands on approach that they took towards recruiting DJ, starting with Coach Barnes, Coach Oliver and just the whole staff. Secondly, I loved the academic support that’s in place there, the advisors, the tutors. Also, some of the spiritual leaders around the program like (former Vol football player) Chris Walker were really important to us,” Mrs. Burns said.

“I’m an educator, so I understand that there are going to be days when DJ doesn’t love Tennessee as much as he does right this minute. But on those days we know that he’s going to have people around him that actually care about him and want to develop him as a person as a player.”

Burns took only two official visits this spring, to Tennessee and South Carolina, but the Vols had to beat out a host of suitors that were circling Burns in the hopes of getting a foot in the door. That group included Virginia, NC State, Clemson, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Georgia and others.

In the end though, he found a fit in Knoxville, both on and off the court, and the culture that Barnes has built in three years was a significant part of his decision.

“I love the environment that they have in the program. They have a group of really solid guys and everyone is close. It’s like that at a lot of places, I’ve seen other programs where there’s a real family environment around the program, but it’s just different at Tennessee.

“I can’t wait to get there and be a part of what they’re building.”