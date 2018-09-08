After a tough 2018 opener against No. 14 West Virginia, Tennessee limped home from Charlotte in need of a strong remedy.

ETSU was just what the doctor ordered Saturday.

In Jeremy Pruitt’s home debut at Neyland Stadium, a slew of underclassmen served up some orange-flavored Robitussin for the Tennessee faithful, as the Vols rolled past the Bucs 59-3 with multiple newcomers and underclassman spearheading the rout.

Bryce Thompson. Emmitt Gooden. Jeremy Banks. Jarrett Guarantano. Jerome Carvin. Theo Jackson. Josh Palmer. Jordan Murphy. Madre London.

Want a reason to be optimistic, Vol fans?

Read those names again.

Then do it again.

While 2018 will likely shape up to be a long year on The Hill, Saturday was at least a glimpse of what Pruitt wants his team to look like in the future.

An opportunistic defense. An explosive offense and dangerous special teams.

Sure, it was ETSU. And glaring concerns — namely the offensive line and a lack of pass rush — remain, but the Vols never had a game like this in 2017.

They finally had some fun. They partied in the checkerboard end zone during and after the game.