Bussell feels right at home as Vol commit and recruiter

It's like riding a bike or putting on your favorite pair of shoes for Mt. Juliet offensive lineman and Tennessee commitment Ayden Bussell. He's been committed for several months now and loves every trip back to Knoxville even thought his role has changed..

"Being recruited your entire career and then becoming the recruiter is a bit of a shock," Bussell said. "Trying to crack guys with a harder shell is harder. Just being friendly and nice and trying to get to them through things they like and talking about UT and telling it how great it is."

With his recruitment behind him, the stress and constant motion of recruiting has slowed down. He's at home more and able to focus on his own game. That part has been really good for Bussell.

"It really has been nice," Bussell said. "it's allowed me to get more close to guys at my school and work on focusing in on working out more. Just putting every bit of effort into being a better me. I don't have to take visits all the time now and I don't have that weight on my chest."



