Bussell feels right at home as Vol commit and recruiter
It's like riding a bike or putting on your favorite pair of shoes for Mt. Juliet offensive lineman and Tennessee commitment Ayden Bussell. He's been committed for several months now and loves every trip back to Knoxville even thought his role has changed..
"Being recruited your entire career and then becoming the recruiter is a bit of a shock," Bussell said. "Trying to crack guys with a harder shell is harder. Just being friendly and nice and trying to get to them through things they like and talking about UT and telling it how great it is."
With his recruitment behind him, the stress and constant motion of recruiting has slowed down. He's at home more and able to focus on his own game. That part has been really good for Bussell.
"It really has been nice," Bussell said. "it's allowed me to get more close to guys at my school and work on focusing in on working out more. Just putting every bit of effort into being a better me. I don't have to take visits all the time now and I don't have that weight on my chest."
The trips to town are also good because it's a great chance to spend more time with his future offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. The two are of like mind and have really become close.
"It grows every single time," Bussell said. "He's basically one of my best friends as well as a mentor and coach that I look up to a lot. At the same time, I'm able to crack jokes with him that I would crack with my friends. Having him be in my life, and we talk 3-4 times a week just grows our relationship even more."
It was also more than just time with Elarbee. He and his family love the staff as a whole.
"My parents had a great time with everyone," Bussell said. "We just love the staff. From coach Heupel to Elarbee to all the coaches really. I just think they are all great people."
Bussell spent a lot of time with other offensive linemen during the Memorial Day weekend recruiting event on campus. He was constantly flanking Francis Mauigoa, Lucas Simmons, Brycen Sanders and Stanton Ramil. He would love to see them all wear the orange.
"I'd love to get Francis," Bussell said. "He's.a great kid and he's huge. Also Brycen, I've known him since we were freshmen and it would be awesome to bring him in and have another offensive line guy that we are close to. I really like Lucas Simmons, a huge kid as well. He's a little bit harder to crack, but just a super nice kid."