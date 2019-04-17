Saturday’s Orange & White Game had a Groundhog Day feel, as once again, Tennessee enters the offseason wondering if its offensive line will hold the team back this fall.

Right now, it certainly seems like the unit will determine Tennessee’s floor in 2019. But on a granular level, another much-maligned group, albeit not a specific position, could actually determine the team’s ceiling.

I’m talking about Tennessee’s 2017 recruiting class, aka, the bricks Butch Jones left behind.

The group has had its moments the last two seasons — namely Trey Smith, Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan — but overall, it’s a class that’s largely been castigated due to a lack of contributions.

Four signees are no longer in the program and a slew of guys have yet to see action at all in two years. But growth isn’t always linear, and if this spring was any indication, several third-year players appear primed for breakout seasons.

Specifically, Shanon Reid, K’Rojhn Calbert, Matthew Butler, Josh Palmer and Kivon Bennett.

Palmer certainly flashed his potential in 2018, but he’s clearly taken a leap this spring and could be the team’s most explosive receiver. The rest? Many had been cast off or forgotten.

Reid played all of 26 snaps in 2018. Calbert barely beat that with 36 total snaps, per PFF. Butler experimented playing offensive line last spring and only saw extensive work a defensive tackle in two blowouts (Alabama and Missouri). Bennett was asked to redshirt.

But spring practice is all about individual development, and working with a roster that has still lacks depth, Jeremy Pruitt and his staff may have found some real answers buried within the margins of the roster.