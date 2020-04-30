Veteran offensive lineman Cade Mays is like all college football players, playing the waiting game and wondering what the 2020 season will look like.

Mays is also wondering if he will get to play in 2020 if there is a season. The Knoxville native, who transferred from Georgia, is still waiting on news about his eligibility from the NCAA. College sports’ governing body may vote on the one-time transfer rule next month or they may table that vote until January, which means Mays would have to win his appeal to play this fall.

While playing the waiting game, Mays joined his former high school coach Steve Mathews for a zoom chat on Wednesday that Mathews posted on his Twitter account. It’s the first comments from Cade about being a Vol since his decision to leave Athens, where he played the last two years.

“It feels great to be back home, back to where everything started,” Mays said. “Just being able to play with Cooper and being around him everyday. I think we helped each other a lot when we were in high school. It’s some of the best memories I have made playing football. We just helped each other mature a lot and helped each other in every aspect of our game.”