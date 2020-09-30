VolQuest - Cade Mays is eligible; SEC grants waivers to several student athletes

Tennessee’s offensive line is getting a shot in the arm as transfer Cade Mays has been ruled eligible by the SEC.





Mays’ eligibility comes as a result of a change in the SEC by-laws. SEC legislation said that transfers within the conference had to sit out a year. That legislation was changed in 2018 to amend graduate transfers and student athletes transferring from schools facing NCAA sanctions. After discussions with SEC presidents and chancellors, Greg Sankey ruled on Wednesday that a certain number of students athletes are cleared to play.

“In consideration of current circumstances resulting from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including eligibility relief provided to student-athletes in August by the NCAA, and in anticipation of changes to NCAA transfer legislation, the Southeastern Conference today approved a number of transfer waiver requests that originated from member institutions seeking exceptions to the long-standing Conference bylaw that requires intraconference transfers serve a year in residence before being eligible to compete.





“It must be stated unequivocally that these approvals are solely a reflection of the unique circumstances present and should not be interpreted as endorsement of the rationale set forth by individuals seeking these waivers. These are unprecedented times in which decisions about eligibility and competitive opportunities demand consideration of the current challenges facing our student-athletes and schools as a result of COVID-19. In a non-COVID environment there may have been a different outcome for some of the waiver requests determined today.





“Our member institutions have been clear in the past that they oppose immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers. Given the increased number of waiver requests this year, and a changing national landscape related to student-athlete transfer issues, it is evident that the current transfer bylaw must undergo a thorough review by Conference membership in the most timely manner possible and prior to the 2021-22 academic year.”





Currently, student athletes must also win a waiver from the NCAA for immediately eligibility which Mays won two weeks ago. That is expected to change in January when the NCAA votes on the one time transfer waiver.





The result of today’s vote means Mays will play and likely start at right tackle against Missouri and quarterback Joey Gatewood who’s transferring from Auburn will is eligible to play at Kentucky.