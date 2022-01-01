Cade Mays officially declares for the NFL draft

It comes as no surprise that offensive lineman Cade Mays is heading to the NFL. Mays officially announced his intentions via Instagram Saturday evening.

Mays starting his career at Georgia after signing with the Bulldogs out of high school as Tennessee went through a coaching change. Mays transferred to Tennessee in January of 2020 to play along side his younger brother Cooper.

Mays started and played in 17 games the last two seasons including 10 this year. An ankle injury forced Mays to miss three games including the last two this year.

Mays has been invited to play in the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and was named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press and by the coaches.