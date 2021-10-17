Caleb Herring enjoys back to back weekends on Rocky Top

For the second consecutive weekend, Murfreesboro outside linebacker Caleb Herring was on Rocky Top. The younger brother of Vol commitment Elijah Herring loved what he saw from the Vols atmosphere.

"I was impressed," Herring said. "Tennessee never gave up. The atmosphere was amazing."

Tennessee's defense has far exceeded the preseason lack of expectations. Tim Banks has been a miracle worker in his first season facing little to no depth and a rash of injuries.

"Ole Miss normally scores way more than 30," Herring said. "I think Tennessee stood their ground on defense. Coach Banks has really helped the programs defense and how they have turned it around."

Herring has had a front row seat the last couple of weeks but he has been watching the last couple of seasons. He's seen the strides they have made in the last several months.

"They have the team competing," Herring said. "They don't get down. They keep fighting and never give up. Coach Heupel and the rest of the staff are coaching them really well."