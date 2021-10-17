Caleb Herring enjoys back to back weekends on Rocky Top
For the second consecutive weekend, Murfreesboro outside linebacker Caleb Herring was on Rocky Top. The younger brother of Vol commitment Elijah Herring loved what he saw from the Vols atmosphere.
"I was impressed," Herring said. "Tennessee never gave up. The atmosphere was amazing."
Tennessee's defense has far exceeded the preseason lack of expectations. Tim Banks has been a miracle worker in his first season facing little to no depth and a rash of injuries.
"Ole Miss normally scores way more than 30," Herring said. "I think Tennessee stood their ground on defense. Coach Banks has really helped the programs defense and how they have turned it around."
Herring has had a front row seat the last couple of weeks but he has been watching the last couple of seasons. He's seen the strides they have made in the last several months.
"They have the team competing," Herring said. "They don't get down. They keep fighting and never give up. Coach Heupel and the rest of the staff are coaching them really well."
He has gotten close with Heupel and linebackers coach Brian Jean Mary. Those are his two strongest relationships on Rocky Top.
"I talk to Heup and coach BJ a lot," Herring said. "Their family is like a family for real. When I went up the first time I hung out with the players and we talked a lot to the linebackers. Yesterday I met the commits and they are like a family already with how they communicate.
"Coach BJ has been telling me how I would fit into their program. He checks on me as a person and how my family is doing. He wants to get me back up there again soon."
On the field, Herring has been a terror and has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
"We have been doing great," Herring said. "Elijah and I have been doing great. You can see how the hard work has paid off. Me as an individual, I keep getting better and better. Every game you can see how I'm finding myself. Just getting off the ball and using my hands. I've been getting way better with that and stepping up as a leader."