Caleb Herring taking on role of recruiter, leader for 2023 defensive class

Nico Iamaleava has certainly taken on the role of ‘recruiter’ since committing back in March. He’s worked the phones daily and already made it back to campus twice as a member of the 2023 class. The future quarterback of the Tennessee Volunteers is obviously the most important prospect in the class.

But who is second? It’s Caleb Herring.

The staff is building their defensive class on the back of the 6-foot-5, 213-pound in-state pass-rusher. A four-star, Herring is tabbed as the state’s second-best prospect, the seventh-rated outside linebacker in the class and files in the Rivals Rankings at No. 118 nationally.

And now he’s throwing that weight around in hopes of adding more talent on the defensive side of the football for the Volunteers.

“After today, I feel like it puts Tennessee in a pretty good place with them,” Herring said of some of the priority targets on campus after Saturday’s Rocky Topalooza. “That’s kind of what I’m thinking. We all got along with each other and enjoyed our time together.”

Last weekend’s keynote event saw several highly-touted recruits on campus. Tennessee’s coaching staff made up a ton of ground with some and even moved to the top of the board for a few. Current commits like Nico, Jack Luttrell, Ethan Davis and Ayden Bussell have played a big role in the recruiting efforts – and now – Herring is stepping up to the plate.

The Riverdale standout spent the whole day hanging out with fellow defensive pass-rushers Chandavian Bradley, Vic Burley, Rico Walker and Tomarrion Parker. The former raved about his first experience on Rocky Top while the latter went as far as to say the Vols are the leader in the clubhouse at present standing.