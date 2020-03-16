Joe Osovet has been on the job for a little over a month and has been quick at work trying to find the tight end of the future for Tennessee.

After offering Gunnar Helm in early February, UT’s new tight end coach offered another 2021 target in Bentley Redden at the end of February.

“I’ve been talking with coach O the past couple of weeks and he called with the offer,” the San Clemente, CA. prospect said. “I’ve heard it’s a great program with great tradition. I hear the fanbase is incredible in always packing Neyland Stadium and creating an energetic atmosphere.

“This is huge. It’s a Power 5 school from the best conference in football. I’m super honored that Coach O and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt gave me this opportunity. It’s a dream of mine to play at the next level.”

It’s early in the 6-foot-5, 200 pounder’s recruitment, but that has never stopped Pruitt’s staff from being one of the first on the scene. BYU is expressing interest and offered Redden back in October.

“I’m really looking for coaches that are willing to work with their players both on and off the field,” Redden said. “I want them to help me be the best I can be. I need to grow as a man and not just as a football player.”