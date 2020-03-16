Cali TE Bentley Redden talks Vols offer
Joe Osovet has been on the job for a little over a month and has been quick at work trying to find the tight end of the future for Tennessee.
After offering Gunnar Helm in early February, UT’s new tight end coach offered another 2021 target in Bentley Redden at the end of February.
“I’ve been talking with coach O the past couple of weeks and he called with the offer,” the San Clemente, CA. prospect said. “I’ve heard it’s a great program with great tradition. I hear the fanbase is incredible in always packing Neyland Stadium and creating an energetic atmosphere.
“This is huge. It’s a Power 5 school from the best conference in football. I’m super honored that Coach O and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt gave me this opportunity. It’s a dream of mine to play at the next level.”
It’s early in the 6-foot-5, 200 pounder’s recruitment, but that has never stopped Pruitt’s staff from being one of the first on the scene. BYU is expressing interest and offered Redden back in October.
“I’m really looking for coaches that are willing to work with their players both on and off the field,” Redden said. “I want them to help me be the best I can be. I need to grow as a man and not just as a football player.”
Extremely honored to have received an offer from @Vol_Football !! Thanks @CoachOsovet for this amazing opportunity! #govols 🟠⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7RKrvYuonk— Bentley Redden (@BentleyRedden) February 27, 2020
The San Clemente High School product stands out on both sides of the ball – playing wide receiver, tight end and defensive end. BYU is unclear on where Redden projects in its plans, but Tennessee wants the athlete as a tight end.
“I visited there [BYU] back in the fall and when they offered, they said it could be up to me where I play – they didn’t really know yet,” Redden said. “The Vols want me as a tight end because they like how I move and like the ball in my hands.
“I don’t really have a preference. I just want to play ball.”
The athlete played majority of snaps at wide receiver in 2019 before shifting to tight end for the tail end of the regular season and playoffs. Redden has no quals about his blocking ability.
“I think my blocking is pretty good. It’s improved,” Redden said. “I blocked a whole lot in the playoffs, and it turned out pretty well. We have good coaches here who know how to teach the position.”
Aside from playing all over the football field, Redden also plays basketball for his varsity high school team.
The 2021 target has never been to the state of Tennessee – only travelling East to New York, Boston and to Florida on family vacations.
“I may get to Tennessee over the summer for a camp, but I haven’t decided yet,” Redden said. “Coach O said he’d rather have me come to a camp compared to a spring practice if I’m only able to make one trip out there.”
There’s no set timetable for the Tennessee target’s commitment. Redden believes it could come right before the season. If not, the tight end will wait until after his senior campaign with a probable signing in February.
“I’m really excited about this,” Redden said. “This is huge for me.”