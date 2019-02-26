California defensive lineman DeShawn Lynch feeling interest from Tennessee
It's early in the recruitment of Folsom, California defensive lineman DeShawn Lynch. He currently sits with six offers including one from Tennessee. The Vols have been on him for quite sometime and he acknowledges similar interest in Rocky Top.
"Tennessee is someone I have interest in," Lynch said. "They have been recruiting me pretty hard, especially coach Niedermeyer. My recruitment as a whole has been coming along. I'm up to six offers."
The interest in Tennessee is due to the fact that he is somewhat familiar with the orange and white clad Volunteers. He was born in California, but moved to Georgia for a few years before moving back to the west coast.
"Tennessee would put me closer to my dad and some of my family," Lynch said. "He still lives in Georgia so that part would be nice."
Niedermeyer has a recruiting footprint that has great reach. He just landed Henry To'oto'o in the 2019 class and he's after other west coast kids in the 2020 class.
"I like when I talk to coach Niedermeyer," Lynch said. "He tells me they could really use me at Tennessee and that it would put in the best conference, the SEC. That's where the best players play."
Those talks with the Vols tight ends coach also resulted in a conversation over FaceTime with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
"He told me that I needed to get out there," Lynch said. "He told me that he believes I can help their program. He told me I'd be a big asset to the team."
The Vols need help up front at the line of scrimmage and Lynch would help bring pop to a defensive line that needs playmakers that can get to the quarterback and be disruptive. At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, Lynch would showcase length in the 3-4 defensive scheme.
"I feel like I just make plays," Lynch said. "I think I have good feet and I'm quick. Most offensive linemen can't keep up with me. I know I have to improve my game though so I want to keep working on all facets of my game."
Oregon, Oregon State and a few others join the Vols in the race for Lynch.Niedermeyer has been stressing how important it is for Lynch to get out to Knoxville and see Tennessee for himself.
"He was talking to me about that last week," Lynch said. "We were talking about sometime later this spring and summer."
Rivals.com ranks Lynch as a 3-star in the class of 2020.