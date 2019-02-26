It's early in the recruitment of Folsom, California defensive lineman DeShawn Lynch. He currently sits with six offers including one from Tennessee. The Vols have been on him for quite sometime and he acknowledges similar interest in Rocky Top.

"Tennessee is someone I have interest in," Lynch said. "They have been recruiting me pretty hard, especially coach Niedermeyer. My recruitment as a whole has been coming along. I'm up to six offers."

The interest in Tennessee is due to the fact that he is somewhat familiar with the orange and white clad Volunteers. He was born in California, but moved to Georgia for a few years before moving back to the west coast.

"Tennessee would put me closer to my dad and some of my family," Lynch said. "He still lives in Georgia so that part would be nice."

Niedermeyer has a recruiting footprint that has great reach. He just landed Henry To'oto'o in the 2019 class and he's after other west coast kids in the 2020 class.

"I like when I talk to coach Niedermeyer," Lynch said. "He tells me they could really use me at Tennessee and that it would put in the best conference, the SEC. That's where the best players play."

Those talks with the Vols tight ends coach also resulted in a conversation over FaceTime with head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"He told me that I needed to get out there," Lynch said. "He told me that he believes I can help their program. He told me I'd be a big asset to the team."