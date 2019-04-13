2020 ATH Jimmy Calloway talks commitment to Vols
Tennessee added another playmaker to its 2020 class on Saturday, as 3-star Morrow (Ga.) standout Jimmy Calloway committed to the Vols over offers from Colorado State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Oregon after the Orange & White Game.
"I told coach (Jeremy) Pruitt after the game and he thought it was great," Calloway said. "He shook my hand and said I can't wait to get to coach you."
Calloway becomes the sixth member of the 2020 class. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect committed to the Vols as an athlete, as Tennessee isn't quite sure of his positional future just yet. He's capable of playing receiver or corner and is also a dynamic returner.
"They like how I can make people miss, and I'm fast," he said.
"I want to play offense. Slot receiver. I''m (see) myself like a Deseasn Jackson. But when I came over there they talked to me a little about defense, too."
Calloway earned a UT offer in January and quickly visited for a Junior Day the next month. Tee Martin and Tracy Rocker are his main two recruiters.
"They're straightforward. They have a lot of experience," he said. "(Martin) has stayed consistent keeping in contact."
As for why now? Calloway suggested he has wanted to commit for sometime but the atmosphere at the spring game sealed the deal in his decision.
"I just felt like the environment matched my personality. Tennessee seemed like the best place to be," he said.