Tennessee added another playmaker to its 2020 class on Saturday, as 3-star Morrow (Ga.) standout Jimmy Calloway committed to the Vols over offers from Colorado State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Oregon after the Orange & White Game.

"I told coach (Jeremy) Pruitt after the game and he thought it was great," Calloway said. "He shook my hand and said I can't wait to get to coach you."

Calloway becomes the sixth member of the 2020 class. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect committed to the Vols as an athlete, as Tennessee isn't quite sure of his positional future just yet. He's capable of playing receiver or corner and is also a dynamic returner.

"They like how I can make people miss, and I'm fast," he said.



"I want to play offense. Slot receiver. I''m (see) myself like a Deseasn Jackson. But when I came over there they talked to me a little about defense, too."