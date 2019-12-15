Calloway discusses visit and plans for this week
Tennessee commitment Jimmy Calloway has been committed to the Vols since April. During that time, his stock has grown meaning the list of schools pursuing him as grown as well. Kentucky has been th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news