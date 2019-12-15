News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 15:21:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Calloway discusses visit and plans for this week

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
Publisher
@Brent_Hubbs

Tennessee commitment Jimmy Calloway has been committed to the Vols since April. During that time, his stock has grown meaning the list of schools pursuing him as grown as well. Kentucky has been th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}