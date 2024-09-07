Tennessee may be down two significant pieces in its clash with NC State in Charlotte.

Vols second-string back Cameron Seldon and reserve linebacker Kalib Perry are both inactive for the contest.

The backs seen warming up are Dylan Sampson, DeSean Bishop, Khalifa Keith, Peyton Lewis, Hunter Barnes and Patrick Wilk.

Seldon suffered an injury that held him out for the majority of the preseason but still was able to play against Chattanooga last week. As the second back on the field for Tennessee, he received seven carries for 47 yards.

As a freshman in 2024, Seldon carried the ball 25 times for 106 yards. He is yet to score a touchdown in his career. His career-long rush is 14 yards.

Perry also was active in the season debut while recording seven tackles off the bench. He is a junior that has contributed throughout the season.

Other weakside linebackers include Arion Carter and Jalen Smith. Keenan Pili and Jeremiah Telander also went through warmups but Edwin Spillman was not dressed out or participating in warmups.