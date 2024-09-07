PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Cameron Seldon, Kalib Perry OUT for Tennessee vs. NC State

Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) warming up for the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla.
Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) warming up for the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee may be down two significant pieces in its clash with NC State in Charlotte.

Vols second-string back Cameron Seldon and reserve linebacker Kalib Perry are both inactive for the contest.

The backs seen warming up are Dylan Sampson, DeSean Bishop, Khalifa Keith, Peyton Lewis, Hunter Barnes and Patrick Wilk.

Seldon suffered an injury that held him out for the majority of the preseason but still was able to play against Chattanooga last week. As the second back on the field for Tennessee, he received seven carries for 47 yards.

As a freshman in 2024, Seldon carried the ball 25 times for 106 yards. He is yet to score a touchdown in his career. His career-long rush is 14 yards.

Perry also was active in the season debut while recording seven tackles off the bench. He is a junior that has contributed throughout the season.

Other weakside linebackers include Arion Carter and Jalen Smith. Keenan Pili and Jeremiah Telander also went through warmups but Edwin Spillman was not dressed out or participating in warmups.

Seldon was a four-star recruit in high school out of Northumberland in Heathsville, Virginia. He was the No. 13 player in the state and No. 13 at his position.

Perry was a three-star recruit out of Georgetown, Kentucky at Great Crossing High School. He was the No. 6 player in the state.

