Kernersville, North Carolina linebacker Raneiria Dillworth recently dropped his top five schools and Tennessee was not part of that group. But does that mean the Vols are out of the race or is their still time for them to climb?

"Yes sir there is definitely room for them," Dillworth said. "They weren't in it because my mom hasn't been there. Those were the schools that she has seen. They are still in it, but I put the schools my mom is familiar with."

Dillworth visited Tennessee in January, but his mom did not attend that junior day. He plans on getting back to Knoxville this spring and hopes to have her along for this visit.

"I'm coming down in early April," Dillworth said. "She is coming with me and I know that is important for her to see a school I have interest in."

So what is that Dillworth sees in Tennessee to get him back to Rocky Top soon?

"The atmosphere," Dillworth said. "I like the coaches. Coach Pruitt is a defensive coach and I like that. Just the atmosphere and family environment stand out."