Can Tennessee climb back into it for coveted linebacker Raneiria Dillworth?
Kernersville, North Carolina linebacker Raneiria Dillworth recently dropped his top five schools and Tennessee was not part of that group. But does that mean the Vols are out of the race or is their still time for them to climb?
"Yes sir there is definitely room for them," Dillworth said. "They weren't in it because my mom hasn't been there. Those were the schools that she has seen. They are still in it, but I put the schools my mom is familiar with."
Dillworth visited Tennessee in January, but his mom did not attend that junior day. He plans on getting back to Knoxville this spring and hopes to have her along for this visit.
"I'm coming down in early April," Dillworth said. "She is coming with me and I know that is important for her to see a school I have interest in."
So what is that Dillworth sees in Tennessee to get him back to Rocky Top soon?
"The atmosphere," Dillworth said. "I like the coaches. Coach Pruitt is a defensive coach and I like that. Just the atmosphere and family environment stand out."
Dillworth is also talking to running backs coach Jay Graham and new linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer.
"I think coach Graham is real cool," Dillworth said. "When I first met him he was at Texas A&M and now he is at Tennessee. I know he is from North Carolina and played at Tennessee. He always tells me my role and that I'd have a chance to play early."
And the fact that both coaches have reached out to him to make sure Tennessee is still in the mix showed a lot to Dillworth.
"It showed that I'm their top guy and they have big interest in me," Dillworth said. "They are a top school."
With Dillworth placing an importance on his mom's opinion, it will be pivotal for all schools to make sure she is comfortable.
"She is big on academics for one," Dillworth said. "And then she is big on how the school fits me instead of me fitting into that place. And then she wants what is best for her son so she will look at all that."
Rivals.com ranks Dillworth a 3-star linebacker in the class of 2021.